Biggest event for booklovers returns

UPHOLDING THE SPIRIT OF AMAR EKUSHEY… With Bangla alphabets in front of them, members of Sommilito Natya Parishad usher in the month of February at Central Shaheed Minar in Sylhet city yesterday. Photo: Sheikh Nasir

Excitement filled the air around 4:00pm yesterday, as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially inaugurated the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela.

As soon as the gates of Suhrawardy Udyan opened, eager bibliophiles flooded the ground of the month-long book fair.

While visiting the Dhaka University area yesterday, something special about the day was felt palpable in the air, on the streets, and in the faces of the people.

People were seen thronging the book stalls, including Anannya Prakashan, Annesha Prokashon, Anyaprokash, UPL, Journeyman Books and others, to browse through the collections and buying the ones they liked.

Some stalls were yet to open, or working on the decorations, but that did not mar the festive vibe.

Like previous years, commercial publishing houses have set up stalls at Suhrawardy Udyan, while stalls of government-run offices, autonomous bodies, and other social organisations were on the Bangla Academy premises.

"I have long been waited for this day. I love reading books, especially those on historical contexts," said Prova Easmin, a student of DU.

Her younger brother Yamin Hossain, a third grader, added, "I prefer horror stories, those are more thrilling."

Hafizur Rahman, a private university teacher, said, "Although it's the first day, I couldn't resist visiting the book fair. I've been coming here since my college days."

Sohag Hossain, a staffer of Agami Prokashon, said they have around 45 new books now, and more will be added to the collection in later days of the fair.

"We have over 20 new books today. Tomorrow there will be more," said a staffer of Kotha Prokash.

For those wondering how to navigate the capital's chaotic traffic, the recently opened Dhaka Metro Rail offers additional accessibility for booklovers visiting the fair.

After inaugurating the book fair, the premier also inaugurated a special exhibition titled "Bangla Language and Bangabandhu" on Bangla Academy premises.

The fair will remain open from 3:00pm to 9:00pm daily, except on public holidays, till February 29.

On February 21, in observance of International Mother Language Day and Martyrs' Day, the fair will open at 8:00am and continue till 9:00pm.