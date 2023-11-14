Polls schedule declaration has no connection with dialogues: attorney general

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin today said the Election Commission must declare the schedule for holding the upcoming national election under the constitution, as there is no relation between holding dialogues and announcement of election schedule.

"The Election Commission's responsibility is to declare the election schedule and holding elections in a fair manner under the constitution. The time for announcing the election schedule is imminent and therefore, I hope that the Election Commission will do it very soon," he said while replying to queries from reporters at his office on the Supreme Court premises.

He said dialogues on any issue can be held at any time, but the national election must be held in January next year under the constitution.