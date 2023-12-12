Our candidates facing threats ahead of polls: Trinamool BNP

Trinamool BNP today said many of its candidates and supporters across the country have been facing threats and intimidation ahead of the 12th parliamentary election.

"Our supporters are facing various threats and adverse situations. If these things are not brought under control right now, the situation will be go out of control," said the party's Member Secretary Taimur Alam Khandaker.

While addressing a press conference at the party office in Dhaka, the leader alleged that Awami League candidates have established their own groups of "strong men" to influence the vote on election day.

"If these forces remain uncontrolled, there will be controversial elections like in 2014 and 2018," he said.

Addressing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, "I believe you are controlling the government, and so the law enforcement agencies are under your control. Please control these incidents."

The Trinamool BNP's candidates submitted 151 nomination papers for constituencies countrywide, of which 139 were declared legal by the Election Commission.