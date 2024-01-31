Dr Shehlina Ahmed receives prestigious British award

Dr Shehlina Ahmed has received an honorary British award for her services to health sector development in Bangladesh.

UK High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke presented the Insignia of an honorary Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) to Dr Shehlina Ahmed, a former British High Commission Dhaka employee.

Dr Shehlina was announced as a recipient of the award in 2022. The insignia was presented at a ceremony held at the residence of the UK High Commissioner today.

According to a statement of UK High Commissioner, Dr Shehlina Ahmed throughout her 13-year career with the then UK Department for International Development and British High Commission, Dhaka, displayed exceptional commitment in delivering effective UK aid to improve the lives of poor and disadvantaged people in Bangladesh.

Her contribution is widely recognised across the health sector in the country, it added.

In a statement, High Commissioner Sarah Cooke said he was pleased to present the award to Dr Shehlina Ahmed on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

"She has played an exemplary role to help transform Bangladesh's health sector and strengthen the ties between our two great countries. I congratulate her on receiving this prestigious honorary award."