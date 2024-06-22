Dhaka, Delhi sign 7 new MoUs to further deepen ties

Dhaka and New Delhi today signed 10 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including seven new and three renewed, in the presence of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to further consolidate the ever-growing relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

The MoUs were signed after the delegation-level talks between the two countries at the Hyderabad House as Hasina is now in New Delhi on a two-day state visit to India.

The talks mainly featured connectivity, energy, sharing of water from common rivers, maritime resources, trade, border management, security and development partnership.

After the delegation level meeting, Bangladesh prime minister along with her Indian counterpart witnessed the exchange of MoUs on the key areas of blue economy and maritime cooperation, railway, capacity building, health, academic cooperation, fisheries and disaster management.

Of the seven new agreements, a MoU on the Field of Blue Economy and Maritime Cooperation in the Bay of Bengal and India Ocean Region was signed between the governments of Bangladesh and India.

Another MoU was signed between Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (BORI) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) of India for Joint Research on Oceanography of the Indian Ocean and Capacity Building.

A MoU on Rail Connectivity between the two countries was also signed as two separate shared vision of India Bangladesh Digital Partnership and shared vision of India Bangladesh Green Partnership for a Sustainable Future were signed between the two sides as well.

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACE) and Department of Space, Government of the Republic of India and Ministry of Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology, Government of Bangladesh signed another MOU for collaboration on a Joint Small Satellite Project.

A MoU between DSSC, Wellington and DSCSC Mirpur for cooperation concerning military education in the field of strategic and operational studies was also signed.

Meanwhile, MoUs for fisheries cooperation, disaster management and cooperation in the field of health and medicine were renewed.