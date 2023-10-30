Supporting AL was his only fault

Says father of slain ruling party activist

Three deaths, one of a cop, an opposition activist, and a ruling party member, all resulting from the violence centring Saturday's political rallies and yesterday's hartal. This newspaper reached out to the family members who are still struggling to cope with their losses.

Afroza Begum kept on crying as family members tried to console her.

Her husband Jahangir Alam was killed in a clash yesterday morning during the day-long hartal called by BNP.

Janhangir, who was an activist of Awami League in Gokunda union in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila, got critically injured and died allegedly in an attack by BNP-Jamaat men in Mahendranagar Khan Market area in the upazila.

Two more AL activists -- Raju Islam and Bablu Hossain -- were also critically injured in the clash and are now seeking treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

"They have made me a widow... How will I raise my children now? How will I provide for them?" said a wailing Afroza.

Jahangir's untimely demise has left his wife, two sons, a daughter, and his parents with a grim future.

"My husband earned a living by handling labourers at a fertiliser warehouse in Mahendranagar. He did not have enmity with anyone. Why would they kill him?"

Azizar Rahman, Jahangir's father, said, "Jahangir took care of us all. Now who will look after us?"

"My son's only fault was being involved in Awami League politics. They hacked him to death. His death has left us helpless," Azizar added.

Afroza said, "All my husband's killers are known to be involved in BNP-Jamaat politics. I demand all the killers be arrested and punished."