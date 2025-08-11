Sagar-Runi murder: PBI now asked to submit probe report by Sept 14

A Dhaka court today asked Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit the probe report by September 14 of the case filed over murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi in 2012.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Minhazur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Azizul Haque, also an additional superintendent of police at the PBI, failed to submit any probe report by today.

This marks the 121st extension of the deadline, according to case records.

Meanwhile, investigators have so far spoken to over 70 people, said a PBI official, requesting anonymity.

The agency also interrogated seven individuals – sacked army official Ziaul Ahsan, former police officer Mashiur Rahman, former justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, former navy officer Mohammad Sohail, and accused Humayun Kabir, Palash Rudra Paul and Tanvir Rahman.

Sagar, news editor at Maasranga TV, and Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed on February 11, 2012, at their rented apartment in Dhaka's West Rajabazar.

After the killings, eight suspects -- Kamrul Islam alias Arun, Abu Sayeed, Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Miah, Masum Mintu, Palash, Anamul Haque alias Humayun Kabir, and Tanvir Rahman Khan -- were arrested. Tanvir and Palash are now out of jail, while the others are behind bars.

Initially, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station handled the case.

It was transferred to the Detective Branch on February 16, 2012, and later to the Rapid Action Battalion in April that year.

Rab investigated the case until November 3, 2023.

The PBI took over the probe on November 4 last year following a High Court order.

On October 23, a four-member task force was formed, with the PBI chief as its convener, and tasked with submitting a report to the High Court within six months.