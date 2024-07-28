Recent violence: Two more injured die Death toll now 162

Two people, who were injured during the recent clashes between agitators and law enforcers, have died.

Yeamin Chowdhury, a 19-year-old garment worker, died in Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Abdul Majeed, 20-year-old transport worker, died at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

With their deaths, at least 162 lives have been lost in the violence since July 16.

Yeamin, of Kishoreganj, who sustained bullet wounds in the capital's Badda on July 19, died around 11:00am yesterday at the DMCH, according to hospital records.

Majeed, who suffered shotgun pellet injuries during clashes related to the quota reform protests in Chandpur district, died on Thursday noon at the CMCH, confirmed the hospital's Director Brigadier General Taslim Uddin to The Daily Star.

Majeed of Khagrachhari was shot on July 18. He had been undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care of Unit of the CMCH since July 20.

At least six people injured in the clashes have died at the CMCH since July 16.