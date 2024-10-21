Ex-minister Imran Ahmed arrested

Detectives have arrested Imran Ahmad, former expatriates' welfare and overseas employment minister.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Imran at the capital's Banani early today, Obaydur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner (media) of the DMP, told The Daily Star.

Talking over the phone around 1:35am today, he said Imran was accused in several cases filed recently. "We may be able to disclose later in which cases he has been shown arrested."

After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime on August 5, at least 1,695 cases were filed, mostly on murder charges, accusing cabinet members, ministers, lawmakers, and police officers.

At least 75 "high-profile" individuals having ties with the previous government have been arrested so far in those cases, according to sources at the Police Headquarters.