BGB's new DG Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui takes charge

Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui has joined as the director general of Border Guard Bangladesh.

He takes over the charge from outgoing BGB chief Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan this afternoon, says a BGB press release.

Ministry of Public Administration appointed Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui as the new DG of BGB on January 30.

Before joining the BGB, he served in Army Headquarters, and as the director of Military Training Directorate and as the chairman of Army Sports Control Board.

He also served in different other positions in Bangladesh Army and in UN Peace Mission, the press release added.