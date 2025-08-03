Four of a family killed as train hits auto-rickshaw

Five people, including four of a family, died when a train hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at an unauthorised level crossing in Cox’s Bazar’s Ramu upazila yesterday.

The victims were Renu Ara, 45, of Chadakpara village of Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila; her sister Asma Ara; 13; and Renu's two sons -- three-year-old Ashek Ullah and one-and-a-half-year-old Ata Ullah -- and auto-rickshaw driver Habib Ullah, 50.

All the victims died on the spot, said Tayebur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Ramu Police Station.

Witnesses said the Dhaka-bound Cox's Bazar Express hit the auto-rickshaw and dragged it around a kilometre from the accident spot when the auto-rickshaw was attempting to cross the level crossing around 1:30pm.

ABM Kamaruzzaman, divisional railway manager, Chattogram division, said, "It was an unauthorised, unmanned level crossing."

Talking to this correspondent, Akhtar Hossain, assistant station master at Ramu Railway Station, said the train left the station around 12:30pm for Dhaka.

Locals staged a protest, halting the movement of Dhaka-bound Porjotok Express as of yesterday evening.