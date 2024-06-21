Landslide kills couple in Cox’s Bazar

A couple met a tragic end in a landslide caused by torrential rainfall for the past few days in Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila early today, said police.

The deceased were identified as Anwar Hossain, muaezzin of Cox's Bazar Central Mosque and his wife Maimuna Akter. Both were living in Badsha Ghona area under Sadar upazila.

Tipu Sultan, chairman of Jhilongjha union parishad, said that they had been experiencing heavy rainfall for several days and it continued until around 3:00am, causing a landslide that buried a house at Badsha Ghona.

The couple, who was sleeping at that time, was trapped under the debris, he said adding that later locals recovered their bodies from the rubble.

The woman was seven-month pregnant, the chairman said.

Ashiqur Rahman, a residential medical officer of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, said the victims were brought dead at the hospital.

Rafiquzzaman, officer-in-charge of Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station, also confirmed the incident.