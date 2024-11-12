Bhutan to build ‘mindfulness city’ to woo investment

Bhutan, the Himalayan kingdom that brought the world the concept of gross national happiness, is set to build a "mindfulness city" and began raising funds yesterday to help start the ambitious project.

The "Gelephu Mindfulness City" (GMC) will lie in a special administrative region with separate rules and laws that will aim to be an economic corridor linking South Asia to Southeast Asia, officials said.

The city will promote walking and cycling to reduce emissions, green spaces for meditation and relaxation, mindfulness-based education, public community activities, healthcare and wellness centres, and eco-tourism.

GMC will be spread over an area of more than 2,500 sq km (965 sq miles) on the border with giant neighbour India and offer space to businesses in finance, tourism, green energy, technology, healthcare, agriculture, aviation, logistics, education and spirituality.

A Bhutanese sovereign development body yesterday announced the launch of a fixed-term deposit programme to raise funds from non-resident Bhutanese to help build an international airport and other foundational infrastructure in GMC. "This is more than a financial opportunity; it is a call to contribute to and actively shape our shared vision for a thriving, mindful, and resilient Bhutan," Ujjwal Dahal, CEO of sovereign body Gelephu Investment and Development Corporation, said in a statement.