10 cops killed, 6 injured in attack on police station in Pakistan

Ten cops were killed while six were injured in a late-night attack on the Chodwan Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday, an official said.

The attack comes three days before the general elections are schedule to take place on February 8 (Thursday).

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood confirmed the casualties to Dawn.com.

Security concerns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have risen as both provinces have witnessed multiple attacks over the past few days.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the security apparatus had reviewed the law and order situation last week, stating that polls would be held at their scheduled time.

Caretaker KP Chief Minister Justice (rtd) Arshad Hussain Shah condemned the attack and expressed his grief over the loss of lives.

In a statement, he conveyed his condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

CM Shah said the KP police had given "eternal sacrifices" for peace in the province and that "such cowardly attacks would not demoralise them". He asserted that the government would help the bereaved in "every way possible".

