Letter to my younger self: What I wish you knew in 2010

Hello old friend,

I am writing from the year 2025, addressing this to my younger self in 2010.

As I stand on the eve of turning thirty in just a few months, I feel like there are a lot of things I need to get off my chest. Time travel is still not possible, unfortunately. So, I must resort to writing letters, knowing that even though you will never get your hands on this, it will give me a little solace.

I remember how I was in 2010. 15 years old, full of hormones, unmatched ego with nothing to back that up and a lot of high hopes for a lot of things. I remember having problems that kept me up at nights, some even made me so upset that I had shed a tear or two.

The fact is, your most severe and tragic problem in 2010 is just another Monday for me. So, I implore you to not see too much into it. Take one problem at a time and go ahead as you solve them, one at a time. Most of your pressing problems are nothing more than just you overthinking.

Most of your problems are created because you were being melodramatic and thought too much into something, creating a problem that wasn't even there in the first place.

I know how this sounds to you. It sounds condescending and it makes you angry. I know you do not want to hear any of these advices from me because you think I do not know what it is like for you. You think I do not and cannot understand your issues. You think nobody does.

But here's the thing; I have already lived all of it and I survived, so trust me — I know and what I speak is from experience.

I know you are thinking if you will ever fall in love. You day dream sometimes about this dark romance that you feel is elusive and will never be yours. I have news for you dear friend. You will fall in love. And it will change your life.

I know the apprehension you are going through; I know your fears and I know your dreams. You will not achieve all of them, and that is for the best. Because you still do not understand what is good for you and what will take you down a path of destruction. Be assured that the good dreams will come true — at a price of course.

Work hard and stop wasting time. Read more. I know you love to read story books and hate history and non-fiction. That will change. You just have not found the right books yet, but you will. And they will open a whole new world to you. By the time you get to my age, your only regret will be that you did not read more.

I remember how self-centred and introverted I used to be in my early years. You will have to shed this narcissistic shell so that you may grow as a person. Being an introvert is probably one of our ubiquitous characteristics that will linger forever.

Still, you should try to communicate with people and build a network because as you will learn in your later years — friends are important. And you are one of the fortunate ones to have some good friends. You aren't going to meet them for another five years at least, but when you do, you will feel like you have known them all your life.

Since I have already lived your life, I know your vice and virtue. And your greatest vice in 2010 was your prejudice. You were too quick to judge people and you used to have very strong opinions about things that you had no idea about. This is a sign of a hypocrite.

Do not be a hypocrite.

There is a lot to learn. Both about people and the world, and form your opinions only based on first-hand experiences. You shall learn these once you start studying for a higher degree.

Yes, you are one of the lucky ones that gets to go to one of the best universities in the country, and it will change your life. You will learn and experience things that you never imagined and the best part is, you will become a better person for it.

You will move out of your hometown soon. Homesickness and nostalgia will be an issue for a while, but you will get over it once you see the bigger picture. The new experiences will curve a man out of your boyish nature.

Unfortunately, you will face hardship, heartbreak, betrayal, humiliation and sometimes, be left stunned. But all these are inevitable as they form the path that leads you to me.

Everything that has ever happened to you will lead you to this moment, when I sit down to address my younger self.

So, listen well old friend — do not forget your manners, they will take you a long way. Do not stop reading, never give up on painting, and your dreams of becoming a writer might one day come true. I know you are ready to make great sacrifices to see your writings published somewhere, so here is a little treat for you.

I write to you through one of the leading newspapers in the country. It sure feels good to see your own writing. So yes, dreams do come true. As long as you are willing to work for it.