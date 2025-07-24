Thoughtful ways to pamper your parents

There comes a point in life when the roles within a family begin to shift. The ones who once showered you with affection, wisdom, and maybe an extra scoop of ice cream now deserve to be on the receiving end. Here's your guide to bringing a little extra joy into their lives — because if anyone has earned a bit more happiness, it's your parents.

Rooftop tea date

If you have a leafy rooftop and beautiful pair of chairs, a table filled with baked perfection and tea are perfect. Rabindra Sangeet would add a bit of that old school charm to the atmosphere. If it is barren, beautiful fairy lights and other decorations of your parent's liking will do too.

Board game night

Your parents and their friends circling a board of ludo, carrom, or chess —imagine the absolute laughter and chaos! A game night with their friends means more than just being childlike, it will become a space where they share their life's afflictions as they used to, after a long radio silence.

Scenic retreat

A faraway visit within the nature heals the unyielding scars of city life, a medicine even more for the ones who raised us. You can turn their thoughts into reality with booking a weekend in an eco-resort or a day trip to their favourite place with necessary arrangements, and surprise them with a day(s) respite from daily duties!

Sweetmeat assortment box

Food is the faultless way to a person's heart, and seeing it swell like a laddu at the sight of their best liked sweetmeats is priceless. In old days, having an assorted bundle was unlikely, but now with social media and food delivery options, it is super easy. There are many shops to choose from, and you can instruct them on the types and any decoration if available.

Spa package

A couple package is a nice way for you to give them a nudge towards the care they are missing out on. There are different sorts of offers, and with consideration, the right ones will do a world of good. Be it a facial, shoulder or waist massage or manicure and pedicure, they get to enjoy the relaxation and calm, away from the hustle and bustle. The refreshment it gives is something you will thank yourself for after the smiles on their faces.