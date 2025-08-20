Mansplained again? How to respond without losing cool

When you think the 99 problems in your life can't get big enough, mansplaining makes a very intentional entrance. Invasive and ignorant, your first instinct is to hit the fictional mute switch and asking them to mind their business. Mansplaining, if you don't know it already, is when a man explains something you already know, like you've never heard of it, just to feel smarter.

But in a man's world, even if you know your craft better than them, you get to be the 'bad guy' when holding your ground. So, here's a few ways to get the message across, without being disrespectful.

Write down the time and date

The irritation clouds all our judgement during an unsolicited advice from a male colleague or stranger, and biting your tongue seems like the right thing to do. Even if you do not speak from the fear of being 'unhinged,' write the event down. How he started, why he started, and how you felt at the moment. Writing it down helps you unload the weight you carry alone. It can be a separate notebook where you scribble the imaginary situation of taking a stand for yourself.

Who knows, one day you might make it come true.

Liaise with other female co-workers or friends

Most cases of mansplaining come from men of the same rank or superior at work, or on the streets, when you are minding your business. The 'one woman army' might work sometimes, but the feeling of being outnumbered is not recommended. Speaking to other female co-workers is liberating because you realise they are stuck in the same place you are. The empathy and solidarity will be present, and being there seems less scary when you know you have each other's backs.

Without asking, raising voice becomes an unspoken pact, and fending off unwelcome insults less of crossing swords.

Kill them with kindness

Men telling you something you are very much aware of is laying all the cards on the table, which say 'nosey' and 'entitled' in different fonts. Now, would you lay a spade, or an ace? That is up to you. Spade cuts sharp, but ace shuts it down. So, what better than being kind and intimidate the other party politely? The hip checks from time to time, like a hockey stick nudging the puck will do the trick. Bring it out from time to time at the sign of an issue.

It lets you release your distaste while the man is painfully unaware.

Humour

We use sharp wit in our daily lives more than we actually use in our workplace. Deflecting or taking a stand for yourself through it is subtle, and effective. While you are talked over, or being disrespected in guise of cheap jokes, use the same tone to make a statement. It does not take away from the conversation, or 'banter' as explained by the perpetrator, and gets the point across. Zero points to pettiness and 10 points to confidence!

Discuss with a concerned authority

When you and your girl friends or colleagues think the entire fiasco has taken an extreme route, simply speak to the authority. Not only you, but the entire team who pinky swore to support each other. The person concerned can ignore one complaint, but do they have any choice if all of you rally up against one person?

Create a plan on how to approach a higher up, because at one point, enough is enough.

At the end of the day, mansplaining isn't just a passing annoyance — it chips away at confidence and patience one needless explanation at a time. But you don't always have to sit through it. Owning your voice, even in small ways, is a quiet rebellion — and sometimes, the loudest statement of all.