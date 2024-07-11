How to save your sneakers from Dhaka’s rain!

How do you define a waking nightmare for sneakerheads? It's not the creases that accumulate over time or the exorbitant cost of their Air Jordans. During Dhaka's rainy season, when the city's streets turn into a collection of puddles and potholes, there is a visceral fear that someone may step on, spill, or have filthy water splashed on the priceless Air Force One. It's like crossing a minefield for sneakerheads. Your favourite sneakers might get soaked, splattered, or worse, irreversibly destroyed with just one misstep. Fear not — no matter how many monsoon clouds are hanging over you, we've compiled the definitive strategy to keep your trainers looking amazing.

The Pothole Predicament

Potholes are a notorious feature of Dhaka's streets, and a potential sneakers tragedy waiting to happen. Many sneakerheads have had the heartache of witnessing their most valuable items destroyed by an unplanned spill. But you can keep your trainers safe and sound if you prepare ahead of time and have the necessary knowledge.

Waterproof Wonders

Purchasing a high-quality waterproof spray is the first line of defence. Where can you find it? Just Google the following keywords: Waterproof sprays for sneakers in Dhaka. Products such as Water Repel and Protect are necessary. With careful application, your trainers will develop an imperceptible shield that repels water and is stain-resistant. Reapply often, especially following a downpour. The price range is around Tk 450-800.

Photo: Collected / Jordan Andrews / Unsplash

Quick-Dry Inserts

Another pro tip is to use quick-drying inserts. These handy tiny pads may be inserted into your trainers after a bath to quickly absorb moisture. They're ideal for when you've accidentally walked into a deceptively deep puddle and need to save your kicks before any permanent damage.

Stylish Rain Gear

Why not transform necessity into a fashion statement? Waterproof trainer covers are available in a variety of styles and may give a fun twist to your rainy-day wardrobe. Look for products from Shoe Raincoat or Dry Steppers online; you won't be disappointed. They slide over your trainers, keeping them dry while you strut through the rainy streets in flair.

Cleaning and Care Routine

Even if you take all measures, your trainers will inevitably become wet. When they do, it is critical to clean them thoroughly. Using a soft brush, gently remove any dirt or debris. For more tenacious stains, combine warm water and mild detergent. Remember to let them air dry naturally; applying heat might bend the materials and damage their form.

The Sock Swap

Don't forget your socks! Wet feet are not only uncomfortable, but they may also make your trainers smell bad. Pack an extra pair of socks in your backpack during the rainy season. Changing into a dry pair may make a significant difference in keeping your trainers fresh from the inside out.

Photo: Collected / Idean Azad / Unsplash

Storage Solutions

When the rain starts pouring, it's critical to have a suitable storage option at home. Avoid leaving your trainers near the door, where they are likely to gather drips and splashes. Instead, keep them in a dry, cold area. Putting silica gel sachets in your storage boxes can also help absorb any remaining moisture.

The Silver Lining

Despite the difficulties, there is a silver lining to the height of the rainy season. It's the perfect opportunity to rotate your shoe collection and show some love to those ones that don't get much wear. Embrace variation and enjoy displaying diverse types while protecting your favourites from the weather.

Getting through Dhaka's wet season with your trainers intact requires careful planning and preparation. With the correct equipment and a little wisdom, you can keep your kicks looking beautiful and trendy no matter how many potholes and puddles you hit. So, sneakerheads, gear up! Rain or shine, your shoe game will be strong.

Stay dry, stay stylish, and may your sneakers weather the storm.

Most of the products described above are just a google search away!