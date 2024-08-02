Internet outage and our rights

At present, internet is no more a luxury, rather a day-to-day necessity for our survival. Internet not only keeps us in touch with the world at large, it also works as a medium to exercise an array of civil and political rights of the citizens (ranging from freedom of speech and expression to the right to use and impart information).

Our Constitution enshrines a range of civil and political rights which are subject to reasonable restriction. The international human rights instruments also are mindful to the necessity to put reasonable restrictions on the exercise of rights and freedoms. However, as per the cutting-edge jurisprudence on human rights, such restrictions cannot be imposed in a way so that the 'minimum core' of concerned rights get infringed.

Evidently, the digital divide makes it a challenge for everyone to use internet on par. However, its absence affects almost everyone in a globalised and internet-based economy where transportation of basic goods and services depend on how internet function. Moreover, internet outage tends to have a disproportionate impact on people who are otherwise marginalised and depend on uninterrupted services of internet for basic monetary transactions to live on.

It is true that internet may also work as a medium for spreading mis- and disinformation. However, it is important that any measure taken to tackle such spread is necessary in a democratic society and is informed by fundamental human rights of all. Furthermore, any measure to tackle such spread also has to be proportionate to the risk or threat sought to be evaded. We also need to be mindful that absence of internet too may create a convenient breeding ground for mis- and disinformation to spread.

In sum, internet has its own share of boons and banes. However, in today's world, internet plays a major role in keeping necessary services accessible. In any case, the absence of internet strikes at the root of many of our lives, livelihood, and exercise of rights.