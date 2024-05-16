Eastern University holds public lecture on Pragmatic Legal Education

Eastern University's Faculty of Law organised a public lecture titled "A Pragmatic Approach to Legal Education: Lessons from British Universities" on 14 May 2024, at the Rezakul Haider Hall at Eastern University.

The event commenced with opening remarks by A.B.M. Imdadul Haque Khan, Dean of the Faculty of Law, Eastern University, and chair of the session. Mr. Khan acquainted the audience with the prolific profile of the eminent Keynote speaker, Professor A.F.M. Maniruzzaman, Chair Professor in International and Business Law at the University of Portsmouth, UK, and his involvement with the Faculty of Law, EU. Professor Shahid Akhtar Hossain, Honourable Vice-Chancellor of the Eastern University, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his address, Professor Hossain highlighted the vast and diverse nature of the legal field, emphasising the need for adaptable and practical legal training. As a Special Guest, Professor Shima Zaman, Advisor to the Faculty of Law at Eastern University, then engaged the audience with a compelling discussion on the concept of pragmatism in legal education. Md. Omar Faruque, Lecturer of Law at Eastern University, moderated the event.

In this thought-provoking public lecture, Professor Moniruzzaman shared his insights on the importance of adopting a pragmatic approach to legal education, drawing inspiration from the practices of the British universities. He divided his lecture into three key areas including the importance of legal clinics, the challenges and benefits of practical training, and promising areas where a pragmatic approach can empower future lawyers. He emphasised the need to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and its real-world application, advocating for experiential learning opportunities like legal clinics and mentorships, claiming that these clinics not only enhance the students' practical knowledge but also foster a sense of social responsibility in them, as they often work with underprivileged communities. He particularly stressed the increasing relevance of climate change, environmental, and human rights issues in legal practice, urging students to contribute meaningfully to these evolving fields.

The lecture sparked an engaging Q&A session with the student audience. They posed insightful questions regarding the sustainability of pro bono cases in clinical legal practice, the integration of clinical legal aid in private universities, the application of pragmatism by law students, and the practical benefits of clinical legal aid. Mr. Khan adeptly moderated this interactive session, facilitating a valuable exchange of ideas.

The lecture was attended by students, faculty members, Deans, and Advisors from different faculties of the University. The attendees expressed their appreciation for the speaker's insights and the importance of incorporating a pragmatic approach to legal education in Bangladesh.

Event covered by Md. Sakib Khondoker, student of law, Eastern University.