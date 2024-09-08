Three more people die of dengue

Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 95 this year.

During the period, 403 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 1,509 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 15,207 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.