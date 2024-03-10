New medication offers hope for managing food allergies

Omalizumab is a new drug that the FDA recently approved to help treat food allergies, especially peanut allergies, in the United States. This medication is given as a shot and works by targeting a specific part of the immune system involved in allergic reactions. In a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that children and adolescents with peanut allergies who took omalizumab were better able to tolerate peanuts compared to those who did not take the medication.

After 16 weeks of treatment, 67% of those on omalizumab could tolerate the equivalent of about 2 peanuts, while only 7% of those not on the medication could do the same. It is important to note that the response to this medication varies from person to person. Some patients were able to tolerate a significant amount of peanuts, while others could not tolerate even a small amount. While omalizumab can help increase the amount of food allergen tolerated, it is not a cure for food allergies. People with food allergies should still carry their epinephrine injector in case of accidental exposure.

Overall, omalizumab provides an additional option for managing food allergies, but it is essential for individuals to discuss it with their healthcare providers to see if it is the right choice for them.