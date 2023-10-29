Maternity leave to be increased by 8 days

The Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill, 2023, with a provision of increasing the maternity leave for eight days, was placed in parliament today.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, in absence of state minister for Labour and Employment Munnujan Sufian, placed the Bill which was sent to the parliamentary standing committee on the labour ministry for scrutiny.

The parliamentary watchdog was asked to submit its report before the House within three working days.

At present, a female employee has the right to avail 16 weeks as maternity leave -- eight weeks before the birth and eight weeks after.

In the proposed law, the leave has been made 120 days, from 112.

A woman can enjoy the leave at her own convenience, before or after the delivery.

Besides, the condition for formation of a trade union was eased in the proposed law.

To form a trade union, the signatures of 15 percent workers are required in a company having over 3,000 workers, and the signatures of 20 percent workers are needed in a company having less than 3,000 employees.

As per the existing law, 20 percent signatures are required in both cases.

In the case of a group of companies, the signatures of 20 percent workers (instead of 30pc) are required to form a trade union.

As per the proposed law, the decision of the Labour Appeal Tribunal can be challenged in the Appellate Division, and not in the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, as the tribunal is headed by a High Court judge.