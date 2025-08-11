Healing trauma: 277 July uprising victims receive counselling support thru SAJIDA Foundation's initiative

The foundation shared the outcomes of this six-month initiative at a roundtable titled "Healing Pathways: SAJIDA Trauma Counselling Initiative" held today at The Daily Star Centre

At least 277 people -- including those injured in the July uprising and family members of the martyred -- later developed psychological issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression.

To support them, the SAJIDA Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, provided counselling through three centres set up between February and July this year at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka, the 300-bed hospital in Narayanganj, and Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Some also received counselling via telemedicine.

The foundation shared the outcomes of this six-month initiative at a roundtable titled "Healing Pathways: SAJIDA Trauma Counselling Initiative" held today at The Daily Star Centre.

The project was launched with government support to provide both immediate and long-term psychological assistance to the uprising victims.

According to foundation officials, of the 277 individuals, 90 percent -- about 250 people -- were injured, including some who had at least one limb amputated. The remaining 10 percent were family members of the martyred.

In addition to PTSD and depression, other symptoms such as anxiety, fear, grief, anger, and suicidal tendencies were identified.

The average age of the individuals was 30. Among them, 44 percent had completed SSC, 31 percent HSC, and 17 percent had graduated. Of the total respondents, 88 percent were male and 12 percent female.

Imran Jamal, monitoring and results measurement (MRM) technical adviser at SAJIDA Foundation, said the respondents received, on average, five one-hour counselling sessions.

However, 47 percent did not continue beyond the first couple of sessions.

"Tertiary care referrals" were made for another 47 percent of respondents, while six percent completed their counselling with "successful termination", he said.

He also said psychological symptoms were found during the initial screening.

When asked about additional needs beyond counselling, 44 percent sought financial assistance, 40 percent sought physical treatment, and 16 percent requested emotional support. Respondents also mentioned the need for employment and help with medical bills, said Imran.

Speakers at the roundtable stressed the importance of making mental health a greater priority by integrating it into the country's mainstream healthcare system and ensuring adequate government budget allocation.

SAJIDA Foundation Chief Executive Officer Zahida Fizza Kabir said the organisation has been working for more than three decades with a focus on livelihoods and health.

"When we speak about health, mental health comes automatically. When we take on a project, we try to integrate mental health into it," she said.

NITOR Deputy Director SK Muhammad Atiqur Rahman said they treated 902 people injured in the July uprising. Eight of them died from their injuries, while at least 20 had a limb amputated.

Prof Kamal Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury of Dhaka University's clinical psychology department said mental health issues are often overlooked in the country, and budget allocation for the sector is scarce.

Moderating the roundtable, journalist Raffat Binte Rashid said stigma still surrounds discussions on mental health in society.