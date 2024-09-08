Dengue situation remains under tolerable level: LGRD adviser

LGRD and Cooperatives Adviser AF Hassan Ariff today said the dengue situation in the country was under tolerable level, but his government has been working to ensure zero death in the mosquito-borne disease.

"Seven people were killed in Dengue on this day (September 8) in the previous year. But, one person was reported dead (in Dengue) today. My target would be to ensure no one will die in Dengue," he said.

He made the remarks while talking to waiting newsmen after emerging from the national committee meeting on prevention of Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases at the secretariat.

The adviser said they have taken measures to prevent increase of Dengue cases giving utmost importance on treatment and creating awareness.

He called for enhanced publicity each Friday against the Dengue menace through mosques, temples and other religious places of worships.

"We will take research-based programmes like the developed countries as part of the long term plan to check Dengue outbreak," he said.

The adviser has suggested inclusion of artistries in the campaign of creating mass awareness against Dengue.

About reforms of constitution and electoral process, Hassan Ariff, also land adviser said they were holding dialogues with different stakeholders about reforms of constitution and the electoral process as well.

"But, the process has yet been finalised. To this purpose, we have to take opinions from the student-people. It is depended on the opinions of the student-people whether the constitution will rewrite, amend or scrap," he said.

The adviser however said reforms cannot be done in 15 days, adding that steps would be taken to make the electoral process acceptable to the people.

"The student-people will decide when the next election will be held and whether the caretaker government system will reinstate," he said.

About law and order situation, Hassan Ariff said the law and order situation is yet to be normalizsed in a month as the police are yet to come out of what they did to comply with the partisan order.

"The government has been trying to normalise the law and order situation," he said.

Local Government Division Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman and all chief of the organization under the division were present at the meeting.