Dengue deaths cross 200-mark

Two more dengue patients died and 490 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

Among the deaths, one is in Dhaka South City Corporation while another in Dhaka North City Corporation

With the new ones, the total number of deaths and cases this year rose to 201 and 40,895 respectively, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Currently, 3,522 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country, of which 1,789 are from outside Dhaka.

A total of 37,172 dengue patients have been released from the hospitals across the country till today this year.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases.