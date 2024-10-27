Health
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Oct 27, 2024 01:51 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 27, 2024 04:19 AM

Dengue claims two more lives

Dengue deaths in Bangladesh
Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital. Photo: Prabir Das/File

 

Two more deaths due to dengue were reported in the 24 hours leading up to yesterday morning, raising the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 271 this year.

The recent fatalities took place in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Khulna (out of city corporation).

During this period, 961 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Currently, 3,937 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country. Since January 1, 2024, a total of 55,663 dengue cases have been reported.

 

