Dengue: 4 dead, 346 hospitalised in a day

Four dengue patients died and 346 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

"During the period, 200 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city, while 146 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital," said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This year, the total number of cases rose to 12,841 while 83 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the period, the statement added.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.