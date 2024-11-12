CMH treats over 2,100 injured in July uprising

The Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka has provided treatment to over 2,100 patients injured in the July uprising, said Brigadier General AKM Mashiul Munir, commandant of CMH.

During a press briefing today at CMH Dhaka, Brigadier General Munir said that all the injured received free treatment at the hospital.

"It was challenging to manage daily care for the victims, but we were committed to helping. Our greatest satisfaction comes when patients, once bedridden, regain their mobility," he added.

The hospital treated 2,112 individuals, with 582 undergoing major surgeries.

However, six patients could not be saved, Munir reported.

The initiative was supported by a Tk 1 crore fund provided by the army chief, along with an additional Tk 4,000 per patient from the social welfare fund.

For those needing wheelchairs, the hospital supplied the necessary equipment, he added.

"We did everything within our capacity, which brought us great satisfaction," the brigadier general said.

The army chief has also arranged for several patients to receive further treatment overseas, with plans to send some to China, Singapore, and Thailand for specialised care.

"CMH will continue supporting the patients still in treatment with the same level of dedication," he added.