8 more die of dengue in a day

At least eight dengue patients died and 1,100 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

Among the deaths, one each was recorded in Chattogram and Dhaka division while two were in Dhaka North City Corporation and four in Dhaka South City Corporation.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 234 while total number of cases rose to 47,050 of which 26,995 area from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 3,788 patients are undergoing treatment, of which are 1,991 from outside Dhaka.

A total of 43,028 patients have been released till yesterday across the country.