3 more die of dengue, 411 hospitalised

At least three dengue patients died and 411 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

Among the deaths, one was recorded in Chattagram while two were in Dhaka South City Corporation areas.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 237 while total number of cases rose to 47,461, of which 27,196 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 3,809 dengue patients are undergoing treatment, of which 1997 are from outside Dhaka.

A total of 43,415 patients have been released till yesterday across the country.