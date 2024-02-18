Women health risk factors after thirty

A working woman or a housemaker, after thirty, is affluent with tones of duties. Those could be taking care of all the members of her family or stockpiling work deadlines at the office. A little time she gets for herself. Even that very 'me time' is snapped by other weekend household chores or refreshing outings. Conversely, some health issues at this stage in humans, especially in women, arise or become more prominent if not addressed cautiously.

Anaemia: A high prevalence of anaemia with a lack of iron deficiency is seen among the women of Bangladesh. In their thirties, due to improper diets and stress, it may cause weakness, lack of a workforce, fatigue, etc.

Hormonal issues: There are more than 50 hormones in women's bodies that play different functions. One of such hormones is thyroid. Hyper or hypothyroid hormone causes dysfunction in metabolism. Which consequently causes several other problems, including menstruation problems, constipation, sensitivity to colds, partial memory loss, obesity, etc. Due to hormonal imbalance at this age, some women suffer mood swings, depression, PCOS, pregnancy intricacies, and so on.

Improper sleep: Sound sleep maintains brain performance, mood, and health. To attain the "Super Woman" tag, sometimes our women ignore this basic need of our body. Impetuous chasing after dreams hampers their quality of sleep. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest that adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night. Not getting enough quality sleep is associated with a poor immune system, reduced hormone production, and even cardiovascular conditions.

Obesity: In the early twenties or before thirty, the metabolism rate is high in women. After thirty, that metabolism rate declines. Some other factors, for instance, lack of a healthy diet, sedentary lifestyle, stress, lack of exercise, hormonal issues, etc., play significant roles in why a great number of women in this country tend to become obese at this age. Obesity can cause heart disease, diabetes, and breast cancer.

Osteoporosis: Osteoporosis is a disease that weakens the bones. In our society, little attention is given to the diet of a woman. Getting proper nutrition is seen as a luxury for women. Most women do not know or don't get foods like eggs and dairy products to keep their bones healthy. As a result, after 30, they complain about pain in different parts of their body, and menopause is linked to deteriorating bone health.

The list can go on and on. Against this backdrop, our women need to prioritise their mental and physical health. A healthy diet and proper sleep should be given utmost importance. It is imperative to do a simple checkup regularly, at least once a year. Going for some tests like mammograms, pap smears, lipid profiles, thyroid, fertility, etc. regularly can make one feel more confident about one's health.

The writer is a biotechnologist.

Email: [email protected]