Pregnant woman dies of 'wrong treatment' at Jashore clinic

A pregnant woman died this afternoon reportedly due to wrong treatment in Rupdia Bazar in Jashore Sadar upazila, family claimed.

The deceased is Rima Khatun 25, of Andulia village under Narendrapur union of Sadar upazila, reports our Benapole correspondent quoting Jashore Civil Surgeon Mahmudul Hasan.

Relatives of the deceased allegedly vandalised the clinic after the incident and the clinic authorities went into hiding.

Locals said when Rima went into labour this afternoon, her relatives informed a local woman, Saleha Begum, to look after her.

Despite Rima's insistence to be taken to a hospital, where she is a registered patient, Saleha convinced the family to take her to a local clinic. There, the wife of the clinic owner, a village doctor, performed C-section on her, the family alleged.

After the delivery, her condition worsened and she was referred to Khulna Medical College Hospital. She died on the way.

At that time, the relatives of the patient detained Saleha and handed her over to police.

They also vandalised the clinic.

Rima left behind a six-year-old son. The condition of the newborn is stable, said family.

Civil Surgeon Mahmudul said, "We went to the clinic after receiving the news of the woman's death. The clinic has been sealed off."

Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Abdur Razzak said they have heard about the incident. The family came to the police station to file a complaint.

"We will take action after a case is filed," he added.