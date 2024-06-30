Lipid-lowering drug slows progression of diabetic retinopathy

Fenofibrate is an FDA-approved medication for treating severe high triglycerides. Although it has not been shown to provide extra heart health benefits when added to statins, some studies suggest it might help reduce the need for laser treatment in diabetic retinopathy (a diabetes-related eye condition).

To investigate this, researchers studied 1,150 Scottish patients with early diabetic retinopathy or maculopathy, giving them either fenofibrate or a placebo. People with severe kidney issues were excluded, and fenofibrate doses were adjusted based on kidney function. This research was published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The main goal was to see if fenofibrate could slow down the progression of retinopathy or reduce the need for eye treatments like laser surgery. Over four years, fewer people taking fenofibrate needed these treatments compared to those on the placebo (23% vs. 29%). However, there was no difference in visual clarity or daily visual function between the two groups.

Fenofibrate was associated with a lower average kidney function (by 8 mL/minute/1.73 m²) during the trial, indicating a need for caution in patients with poor kidney health.

In summary, fenofibrate seems to slow diabetic retinopathy progression, with one in 15 patients benefiting over four years. However, its role in treating this condition is still uncertain, and it has not been FDA-approved for this purpose yet. Additionally, fenofibrate can temporarily increase serum creatinine, requiring careful use in those with very low kidney function.