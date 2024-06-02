Enhancing well-being through therapeutic activities for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease

Therapeutic activities play a vital role in enhancing the well-being of individuals with Alzheimer's disease, promoting happiness, relaxation, and overall health. These activities encompass a broad range of actions, from physical presence and social interaction to engaging in arts and crafts or interacting with pets.

Engaging in therapeutic activities can improve cognitive functioning, thereby enhancing the individual's ability to perform daily tasks and reducing the risk of emotional disorders. Moreover, these activities contribute to maintaining or improving the individual's quality of life, which is beneficial for both the person with Alzheimer's and their carers.

While it can be challenging to measure the exact effectiveness of therapeutic activities, it is essential to recognise that responses vary among individuals with Alzheimer's. Therefore, it is crucial to tailor activities to the person's interests, capabilities, and stage of the disease.

Starting therapeutic activities early in the disease progression is recommended, as individuals with Alzheimer's may begin to withdraw from normal activities before it becomes necessary. Customised activity plans based on the person's preferences and abilities should be developed, with regular assessments of hearing and vision to ensure effective communication during these activities.

Throughout the stages of Alzheimer's, various types of activities can be beneficial. In the early stages, cognitive, physical, social, expressive, and memory-based activities, such as trivia, fitness routines, storytelling, and cooking favourite recipes, can be particularly helpful.

In the moderate stage, daily living tasks like folding laundry and sorting items, as well as activities like pet playdates and arts classes, can provide meaningful engagement. In the severe stage, focusing on sensory stimulation, such as listening to music or enjoying aromatherapy, becomes crucial for promoting quality of life.

Overall, adapting therapeutic activities to the individual's changing needs and abilities is key to maximising their benefits and enhancing their well-being throughout the progression of Alzheimer's disease.