Don't talk to journos without permission, DMCH tells employees

The Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) authorities have asked its officials and employees not to talk with journalists without prior permission from the hospital authorities.

The hospital authorities came up with the directives in a notice issued on June 4, signed by its Director Brig Gen Md Asaduzzaman.

"All the on-duty officials and employees of DMCH are requested not to give interviews or statements to any correspondents of print and electronic media without the permission from the authorities concerned," said the notice.

Meanwhile, of newborn twins born to a family, one was reportedly stolen after their birth from Ward 212 on June 4, the same day the DMCH issued the notice.

Later, the victim's father filed a case with Shahbagh Police Station. However, the DMCH director did not comment on the matter while talking to reporters.