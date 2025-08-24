Breast cancer: A global threat requiring early action

Breast cancer is a disease in which abnormal breast cells grow uncontrollably, often forming tumours. These cells typically originate in the milk ducts or lobules of the breast. In its earliest stages (in situ), breast cancer is not life-threatening and can be detected and treated early. However, once the cancer becomes invasive, it can spread to surrounding tissues and distant organs (metastasise), making it potentially fatal.

Breast cancer affects women in every country and at any age after puberty, though rates increase with age. Men can also develop breast cancer, although it is rare. Early detection—through awareness of symptoms and regular screening—combined with timely treatment is key to improving survival and reducing mortality.

A number of risk factors contribute to the development of breast cancer, including age, obesity, alcohol use, family history, certain genetic mutations (e.g., BRCA1, BRCA2), and hormonal factors. However, around half of breast cancer cases occur in women with no specific risk factors beyond being female and over the age of 40.

Key facts:

• Breast cancer caused an estimated 670,000 deaths globally in 2022.

• Around 50% of breast cancers occur in women with no specific risk factors beyond age and gender.

• Breast cancer was the most common cancer in women in 157 out of 185 countries in 2022.

• Breast cancer occurs worldwide, affecting women across all regions.

• About 0.5–1% of breast cancers occur in men.

• Early diagnosis and access to comprehensive treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care are essential to reduce the global burden of breast cancer.

Source: World Health Organisation