Strike at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital withdrawn

The strike at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital was withdrawn from this evening.

The doctors, nurses, officers-employees who went on strike protesting the attack on the doctor of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital and demanding speedy trial of the culprits and ensuring permanent safety at the workplace withdraw their strike after five days after a meeting with administration and police, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent.

Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Mohammad Salahuddin, Superintendent of Police Muhammad Rahmat Ullah and Civil Surgeon Dr Asif Ahmed Howladar sit with the protesting medical service provider of the hospitals this afternoon.

The announcement of the withdrawal came after the meeting.

Shah Talal Mahmud Dihan, representative of the intern doctors, said, "We are withdrawing the strike after assurance that all our demands would be met."

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Salahuddin said, "We have deployed the Ansar battalion immediately. From now on, 12 Ansars including six with firearms will be deployed at the hospital. Police would be present as well. Apart from this, there would be round-the-clock patrols by police and joint forces."

Superintendent of Police Muhammad Rahmat Ullah said they arrested four people involved in the incident. Five people were identified from the CCTV footage. Efforts are on to nab the rest of the accused."

Medical services at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital have been disrupted since Wednesday morning due to a complete shutdown by doctors following an attack on a doctor by the relatives of a patient who allegedly died due to improper treatment.

The incident occurred after a patient, Aziz, died at the hospital's CCU.