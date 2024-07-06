Ctg hospital shut over irregularities

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has directed to close Central City Hospital at Parbartak Intersection in Chattogram city due to various irregularities.

The DGHS issued a notification on Wednesday, signed by its Director (Hospitals and Clinics) Abu Hussain Md Moinul Ahsan, in this regard.

According to the notification, the hospital has been operating without a licence from the health directorate and without clearance certificates from the Department of Environment.

Additionally, the hospital lacks adequate and qualified doctors and nurses, as well as necessary equipment.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Chattogram Civil Surgeon Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury said, "As per the direction of the health directorate, we issued instructions to stop all operations of the hospital yesterday [Thursday]."

He also mentioned that if there are any admitted patients in the hospital, they must be referred to an appropriate hospital by Monday.