Onion price now Tk 150 per kg

The price of locally grown onions rose to Tk 150 per kg at retail stores in Dhaka yesterday, up from Tk 140 the day before.

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh marked a Tk 5 rise in local onions compared to the day before. However, the price is usually higher in retail markets.

The wholesale price of onions has been increasing every day for the past week, said Humayun Kabir, a retailer at West Tejturi Bazar area in Farmgate.

"As a result, I have to sell the local variety for up to Tk 150 per kg," he added.

At Mirpur's Pallabi, another retailer also asked for the same price for a kilogramme of locally grown bulbs.

The price of imported onions also went up yesterday, selling at Tk 110-120 per kg, up from Tk 75-85 five days ago, according to TCB data.