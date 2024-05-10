Mobile court jails vendor for selling dead chicken in Gazipur

A mobile court today jailed a vendor for seven days for selling dead chicken meat in Gazipur's Kapasia.

Tofazzal Mia, 25, of Kandapara area of Narsingdi's Madhabdi municipality, was also fined Tk 10,000, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting the executive magistrate.

Kapasia Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC-land) and Executive Magistrate Rifat Noor Moushumi said at 8:00am Tofazzal Mia was sentenced to seven days imprisonment and fined Tk10,000 for selling dead chicken meat in the Raniganj market of the upazila on Thursday night.

She said after receiving information from a veterinary surgeon, she conducted a drive in the market and recovered 80kg dead chicken.

The next day, Tofazzal was jailed and fined under the Animal Slaughter and Meat Quality Control Act, 2011.