Bangladesh reports first case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1

Bangladesh has reported its first case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1, Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said today.

This variant has been detected from five individuals but they don't have any travel history, Professor Tahmina Shireen, director of IEDCR, told The Daily Star.

She said, "Omicron's sub-variant JN.1 has been identified in five samples testing samples of coronavirus patients from Dhaka and from outside Dhaka."