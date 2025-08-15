Waltzing in the wetlands

Wild Life
A pheasant-tailed jacana, known as 'jol moyur' in Bangla, soars over a tranquil wetland in Chuadanga. Found across South and Southeast Asia, it thrives in shallow freshwater habitats with floating vegetation. In breeding season, its golden nape and elongated tail feathers make it unmistakable, as do its long toes that allow it to walk on lily pads -- a trait that has earned jacanas the nickname "Jesus birds". It feeds on aquatic insects, invertebrates, and seeds. Interestingly, this species has reversed gender roles: females are larger and polyandrous, while males incubate eggs and raise chicks. Listed as Least Concern by the IUCN, its populations are still threatened by wetland degradation.
 

PHOTO: MONJUR MORSHED

