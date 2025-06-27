Saviours of the swamps

A yellow monitor lizard slithers through a waterbody in Khulna's Bilpabla. Also known as the golden monitor, these reptiles are found across Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and parts of Pakistan. Common near wetlands, farmlands, and village edges, they are often mistaken for snakes due to their forked tongue. Feeding on rats, insects, snakes, frogs, fish, and carrion (decaying flesh of dead animals), they play a vital role in controlling pests and cleaning up the environment. Despite their ecological value, they are widely hunted and nearing endangered status. Locally called "guishap", these shy, misunderstood reptiles are crucial for a healthy ecosystem.



PHOTO: HABIBUR RAHMAN