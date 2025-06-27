Wild Life
Fri Jun 27, 2025 01:16 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 01:31 AM

Most Viewed

Wild Life
Wild Life

Saviours of the swamps

Fri Jun 27, 2025 01:16 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 01:31 AM
Fri Jun 27, 2025 01:16 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 01:31 AM

A yellow monitor lizard slithers through a waterbody in Khulna's Bilpabla. Also known as the golden monitor, these reptiles are found across Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and parts of Pakistan. Common near wetlands, farmlands, and village edges, they are often mistaken for snakes due to their forked tongue. Feeding on rats, insects, snakes, frogs, fish, and carrion (decaying flesh of dead animals), they play a vital role in controlling pests and cleaning up the environment. Despite their ecological value, they are widely hunted and nearing endangered status. Locally called "guishap", these shy, misunderstood reptiles are crucial for a healthy ecosystem.
 

PHOTO: HABIBUR RAHMAN

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কুমিল্লায় ধর্ষণের ঘটনায় প্রধান আসামিসহ গ্রেপ্তার ৫ 

আজ রোববার সকালে কুমিল্লার পুলিশ সুপার নাজির আহমেদ খান দ্য ডেইলি স্টারকে এ তথ্য নিশ্চিত করেছেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

উত্তরায় মব সৃষ্টি করে হোটেল দখলের চেষ্টা, আটক ৯

১৬ মিনিট আগে