Signal No 3: Launch operations suspended on 6 routes in Bhola

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has suspended all launch services on six key internal routes in Bhola for today due to inclement weather.

Due to the impact of seasonal monsoon winds, the coastal island district experienced overcast skies and intermittent heavy rainfall this morning.

With the sea turning rough, the maritime ports have been advised to hoist local warning signal 3.

Hundreds of commuters have been left stranded and are facing hardships.

Many desperate travellers are resorting to crossing the turbulent Meghna River in unauthorised and unsafe trawlers, particularly along the Ilisha-Lakshmipur route, raising serious concerns of potential accidents.

While ferry services on the Bhola-Ilisha route remain operational, the suspension of launches has caused massive overcrowding on ferries.

During a visit to the Ilisha launch terminal in Bhola Sadar upazila, this correspondent observed a large number of passengers waiting to cross over to the Maju Chowdhury terminal in Lakshmipur.

With both launch and sea truck operations halted, people were forced to wait for hours.

One ferry departed in the morning, but passengers noted that it often takes 2 to 3 hours-or even longer-for the ferry to complete its journey.

Some travellers, due to urgent needs, were seen paying exorbitant fares to cross the river using illegal trawlers, ignoring safety warnings.

Passengers expressed frustration over the lack of public announcements regarding the suspension of launch services.

Md Moniruzzaman, duty officer at the Bhola Meteorological Office, said 8.2 millimetres of rainfall were recorded in 24 hours from 6:00am today.

Bhola River Port Traffic Officer, Md Jasim Uddin, said due to continued rough sea conditions, the No. 3 warning signal remains in effect at all maritime ports.

As a precaution, launch services have been suspended Ilisha - Lakshmipu, Daulatkhan - Alexander, Tajumuddin - Monpur, Monpura - Dhaka, Hatiya - Dhaka and Charfassion - Dhaka routes.

These suspensions will remain in place until further notice.