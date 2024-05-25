Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 3

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three lowering distant cautionary signal number in the wake of the deep depression over the North Bay, said a special weather bulletin.

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh as deep convection is taking place over North Bay, the bulletin added.

The deep depression over east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay moved northwards over the same area and was centred at 12 noon today about 500km southwest of Chattogram port, 435km southwest of Cox's Bazer port, 475km south of Mongla port and 425km south of Payra port, it added.

It is likely to intensify and move northwards further.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the deep depression centre is about 50kph rising to 60kph in gusts or squalls.

The sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to take shelter immediately.