Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Chattogram's low lying areas

Waterlogging at the GEC intersection in Chattogram, picture taken on July 9, 2025. Photo: STAR

Many low-lying areas in Chattogram city went under knee-to-waist deep water after heavy rain started yesterday.

According to the local office of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the active monsoon wind is causing continuous rain in the area.

Md Abdur Rahman, a meteorologist at the Patenga office of BMD, said the city recorded 153.6 millimetres of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 12:00pm today.

Areas like Chawkbazar, Bakalia, Agrabad, Halishahar, GEC Intersection, Kapasgola, Shulakbahar, Chandgaon, and Katalganj are among the worst affected.

Roads in these places were covered in dirty water, and it has become very hard for people to move around.

Mohi Uddin, who works at a private company, said he was going to work in the morning but got stuck at GEC Intersection.

"There are very few vehicles on the road because of the water," he said. "I have been waiting for half an hour."

Another resident, Mizanur Rahman, said, "I was going to the hospital to see my relative, but I couldn't find any rickshaw. So I had to walk through the dirty water."

The Chattogram District Administration said that 6,558 families live in risky areas on the slopes of 26 hills. They were asked to leave their homes for safety because of the rain, but many did not listen.

Earlier this monsoon, on June 18, Chattogram received 108 mm of rain in 24 hours, with 89 mm falling in just three hours in the morning.