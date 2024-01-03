7.4 degrees Celsius recorded in Tetulia, the lowest so far this winter

Tetulia of Panchagarh district, this morning, recorded this winter's lowest temperature so far in the country at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over the districts of Dinajpur, Panchagarh, and Nilphamari, and it may continue.

Dhaka recorded 14.9 degrees Celsius in the 24 hours till morning today, according to the Met office.

Moderate to dense fog may prevail over the country during midnight to morning, and it may continue till noon at places across the country.

Air traffic, inland river transport, and road communication may be disrupted due to the dense fog.

Night and day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged across the country.

Due to dense fog, cold may prevail across the country. The weather may remain dry, with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country.