Two brick kilns demolished in Lalmonirhat

The structures were built illegally on arable lands, say locals

A mobile court today demolished two brick kilns built illegally on agricultural land in Karnopur village of Moghalhat union in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila.

The Lalmonirhat Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Jannatara Ferdous conducted the drives at HB Bricks and Two Star Bricks in the presence of officials of Department of Environment, Rangpur.

Police, BGB and Ansar personnel were also deployed at the spot during demolition.

According to local farmers, the kilns were built illegally on arable lands by two locally influential people, leading to a decrease in annual yield as the smoke emitted from the chimneys damaged crops. Also, it posed serious health risks to the students of a primary school adjacent to it.

The raid came following a letter sent to the local administration and DoE in this regard.

Rangpur Azaherul Islam, deputy director (acting) of DoE in Rangpur, said the kiln owners failed to show any document for permission for operation from the district administration.

"Drives to locate more such illegal brick kilns will continue," said the UNO.