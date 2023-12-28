Introduce alerts to curb air pollution, Bela urges govt

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) has urged the government to comply with a High Court order and implement an alert system to safeguard Dhaka residents from air pollution.

A letter was sent to the secretary of the environment ministry and the director general of the Department of Environment in this regard.

In the letter, Bela highlighted that the capital, housing over 22 million people, falls short of international and national environmental standards, ranking seventh among the world's unlivable cities.

The city's air quality is frequently identified as the most polluted globally, posing a significant threat to public health, the letter reads.

Bela had previously filed a public interest litigation (No-2014/2022) aimed at curbing air pollution in Dhaka.

Following the primary hearing on February 15, 2022, the HC issued a rule to the defendants, questioning the legality and their failure to control air pollution and protect public health.

Simultaneously, the court sought explanations as to why directives had not been issued for a time-bound action plan to improve air quality and implement an alert system.

Referring to Rule 13 (5) of the Air Pollution (Control) Rules, 2022, the letter emphasised that, according to legal provisions, the Department of Environment (DoE) should provide warning messages when the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches hazardous levels.

Bela pointed out the absence of a warning system, in violation of both the law and court orders, amounts to contempt of court.

The letter urged for strict adherence to all court orders, including the implementation of an alert system in the event of unhealthy, very unhealthy, and dangerous air quality levels in Dhaka.

Additionally, it called for effective measures to control the primary sources of air pollution in the capital.